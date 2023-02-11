'Feather floating': MAD architects reveal China’s new airport design

The airport at night. MAD/Instagram

Once completed, the terminal will boast 54 aircraft gates and host 22 million passengers per year.

"The future large-scale transportation junction is, first of all, an important public space in the city. Art, synthesis, diversity, and humanity are all important," said Ma Yanson in an Instagram post, the lead behind the new project.

A three-fingered structure

According to MAD, the new terminal will adopt a "three-fingered corridor structure surrounded by arcs that will maintain a harmonious layout in its connections to other terminal areas."

Upon entering the new structure, passengers will have a view of a large, uninterrupted ground floor that provides direct access to the airport's high-speed rail, subway, road, and all methods of transportation.

The airport's main hub. MAD/Instagram

The high-speed rail station, in particular, as the most used traffic means, is set up at a distance of less than 200 meters from the main hub. To increase convenience and ease of travel, the subway hall is seamlessly integrated into the central space of the terminal building to reduce the number of transfers.

"The overall spatial layout will save land and reduce the amount of earthwork, while the roofline uses height differences to reflect the cross-connections of different transportation modes from above," write the architects in their Instagram post.