Meet Fedha: Kuwait's first AI generated news presenter
Kuwait News, the Gulf region's first English-language daily, has unveiled Fedha, powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The news media outlet shared a small clip of the news presenter on Twitter, The Guardian reported.
أول مذيعة في #الكويت تعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي— كويت نيوز (@KuwaitNews) April 8, 2023
• #فضة.. مذيعة #كويت_نيوز الافتراضية
• ما هي نوعية الأخبار التي تفضلونها بتقديم #فضة زميلتنا الجديدة؟ .. شاركونا آراءكم pic.twitter.com/VlVjasSdpb
The news of an AI-powered presenter comes when technology rapidly changes how the world works. Companies such as Midjourney are rolling out updated versions of their realistic AI-powered photo-creating app in a matter of months, a new benchmark even for the technology industry.
While it might be the first for the Gulf region, it isn't the first time somebody has explored and implemented this concept.
China's Experiments with AI Presenters
China's state-run Xinhua media group was the first news agency in the world to introduce an AI-powered presenter in 2018. Back then, the presenter's voice and appearance were modeled on an actual presenter, and the AI presenter was called Qiu Hao. The roughness of the technology was seen in the videos shared.
A few months later, the agency unveiled a female news anchor developed using the same technology and dubbed her Xin Xiaomeng. The idea of AI-powered news presenters is that they can work round the clock and provide news to viewers without having to employ people in the studios at all times.
As with AI-related technology, it was feared that such innovations would put humans out of work very quickly, as businesses would choose to lower their costs and rely on tools that would work without a pause.
Fast forward to five years later, and we have a very different problem. AI-powered technology may still be able to take away human jobs, but it also carries more significant risks of spreading disinformation quickly.
As we have seen, AI models are only as good as the dataset they have been trained on. So, depending on the information used to train these anchors, the AI might lean on one side of the argument instead of trying to bring balanced sides to the story.
With Fedha, the Kuwaiti developers are confident that the AI could be trained to have a Kuwaiti accent, and its facial features also represent the country's diverse population.
If we could only ensure that AI is trained to have diverse and inclusive points of view as well, we would indeed be closer to making some superior intelligence artificially.