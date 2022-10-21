FIFA World Cup in Qatar: AC stadiums show how technology is shaping sports
- Qatar is amongst the top 20 hottest countries in the world.
- Qatar showcased a prototype stadium that helped it win the bid for the World Cup.
- The two cold air supply systems work in tandem to replicate a cold breeze in the stadiums.
Coming in November and December, football fans and players will witness a special FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Though it’s the first time such a big sports event is happening in the Middle East, with average maximum temperatures reaching 85.1°F (29.5°C), there will also be a lot of attention on the cooling technology that Doha has introduced to help athletes, officials, and spectators stay cool during the tense matches.
YouTuber Carl Bugeja talks about his passion for PCBs, his love for swarm robotics, and that brain of his that keeps churning crazy, innovative concepts for his loyal fanbase.
A nuclear war simulation shows the devastation we could face if one country pulls the trigger