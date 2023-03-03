New robotics startup promises first commercially-viable humanoid robot

Robot-on-rails are technically challenging but are the kind of thing that businesses have been taking advantage of for decades now. Trying to make a humanoid robot that can be reprogrammable on the fly to accomplish a myriad of human-oriented tasks is a whole other matter.

"We believe general purpose humanoid robots have far more potential than single-purpose robots, which are currently ubiquitous within the field," said Brett Adcock, Figure's Founder and CEO. "In early development, the tasks Figure's humanoids complete will be structured and repetitive, but over time, and with advancements in robot learning and software, we will expand capabilities and eventually see tasks being performed better than humans."

Adcock has a fairly solid team backing up the effort, including 40 industry experts from such notable robotics firms as Boston Dynamics and Tesla. Still, the company was only founded in 2022 and so far doesn't actually have a working robot, so it still has a long way to go to make good on its promises.

Building the robot of the future

“Collectively, the team has probably built 12 major humanoid robots,” Figure CTO Dr. Jerry Pratt told IEEE Spectrum. “We’ll have expertise in just about every part of the thousands of things that you need to do for humanoids.”