In an ambition to devise advanced technology that empowers next-generation satellite constellations in delivering high-speed broadband internet coverage, a UK-based electronics specialist firm – Filtronic, is developing spacefaring hardware.

Filtronic is working in collaboration with ESA and the UK Space Agency to advance the 5G digital transformation of society and industry, a public statement by the ESA said.

Antonio Franchi, Head of ESA’s 5G/6G Programme, stated:

“ESA is proud to partner with Filtronic on a project that will apply the company’s excellent commercial capabilities to advance the digital transformation of society and industry, achieved through the development of hybrid satellite 5G networks.”