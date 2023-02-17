FINDER: NASA tech detects heartbeats trapped under Turkey quake debris

Backronym of Finding Individuals for Disaster Emergency Response, FINDER uses microwave radar sensors to find survivors underneath rubble or in avalanches by remotely detecting their heartbeat and respiration, as per Space.com.

NASA reported that the technology was transported to Turkey last weekend. Since the two 7.8 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes occurred on February 6, more than 41,000 victims have been discovered dead under the debris.

The Finding Individuals for Disaster and Emergency Response prototype technology. NASA

Following the terrible earthquake in Haiti in 2010, a team from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California created the FINDER technology, which the Florida-based SpecOps Group later commercialized.

"NASA’s hearts and minds are with those impacted by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. "NASA is our eyes in the sky, and our teams of experts are working hard to provide valuable information from our Earth-observing fleet to first responders on the ground."