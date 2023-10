The flammable properties of fuels make fires a major risk within the fuel industry.

Now, chemical engineers have created fire-resistant liquid fuel to minimize the potential risks of unintentional fires while storing or transporting it.

The University of California, Riverside, has engineered this new fire-safe fuel that can only be ignited when an electric current is applied.

“The fuel we’re normally using is not very safe. It evaporates and could ignite, and it’s difficult to stop that. It is much easier to control the flammability of our fuel and stop it from burning when we remove voltage,” said Yujie Wang, UCR chemical engineering doctoral student and co-author of this new study, in a press release.