A team of researchers from Imperial College London and The Empa Research Institute are working to build a fire-resistant drone.

Designed to survive for an extended period in a raging fire, the new drone could offer vital reconnaissance services for firefighters. Named the 'FireDrone', the currently experimental drone is said to withstand temperatures of 392 ºF (200 ºC) for at least 10 minutes.

The drone can survive 392 ºF temperatures

"Before they [firefighters] go directly into the danger zone, the firefighters naturally don't know what exactly awaits them and what difficulties they will encounter," Mirko Kovac, head of Empa's Sustainability Robotics Laboratory and the Aerial Robotics Lab at Imperial College London, said in a statement.