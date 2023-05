To meet the increasing range of crises firefighters respond to, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Science and Technology directorate is funding the development of a new, all-purpose NextGen helmet to protect firemen from bullets and fire.

Currently, firefighters carry one helmet for fire protection and another for ballistic protection, which leads to inadequate protection if a present situation develops into another, such as a fire breaking out when a shooter is at large.

The DHS aims to develop a helmet in collaboration with Texas Tech University (TTU) that offers thermal and ballistic protection, as well as visors and face shields, communication devices, and thermal lighting, while keeping weight at a minimum since the additions could shift the helmet’s center of gravity, leading to spine and muscle injuries.