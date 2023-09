The US Space Force announced in a press statement today, September 15, that Firefly Aerospace successfully launched a Millennium Space satellite yesterday.

That mission launched on an incredibly short 24-hour timeline, showcasing the capability for rapid deployment of national security missions.

"Led by U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command's (SSC) Space Safari Program Office and in close partnership with the Rocket Systems Launch Program, the mission advances the nation's capability to rapidly respond to on-orbit needs during a conflict or in response to a national security threat," the press statement reads.

A 24-hour launch timeline

The US Space Force mission, called Victus Nox, launched to orbit aboard a Firefly Alpha rocket that lifted off from Space Launch Complex 2 West at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, at 7:28 pm Pacific. Due to the nature of the mission, the government requested Firefly not to livestream the launch.