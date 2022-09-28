Firehawk’s 3D-printed fuels and rocket engines have successfully passed testing

The structured, solid fuel grain is more stable and transportable than other fuels, and it burns very predictably. The company built engines around this concept and tested them on smaller scales, but they've also been working on the type of engine you'd use if you went to space. However, the company has stated that one of the system's strengths is its adaptability.

“It’s a unique engine with its throttling ability, low cost of manufacture, and a parametric design, so we can design for a missile interception system or second stage booster,” said Edwards as per TechCrunch.

Flying rocket tail 3d illustration. Alexyz3d/iStock

The process was picked over again and again

Printing the fuel grains differently allows for variable thrust characteristics in addition to improved safety, says TechCrunch. Additionally, the entire process can be repeatedly paused, slowed down, and restarted without risk.

Although this is frequently the case with liquid rocket engines, it isn't the case with solid ones: they burst at full power until they run out of fuel, which means you only get one shot at it and your choices for force vectors are limited — more like a drag racer than a regular car.

“Our engine can replace solid rocket motors with something significantly lower cost, on par with fuel performance, but you can control its burn — that’s something the industry finds incredibly compelling,” Edwards explained.

"The need for solid motors in defense and research is steady, and the improved customizability and other characteristics make Firehawk an attractive alternative for missions with varying requirements."