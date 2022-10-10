World’s first AI-backed swing will provide top security to a retreat in the Himalayas

'ManaliSwing' was incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, and has completed its human jump trials. It is in the process of filing five patents for the concept and design.

According to the team, the AI-backed swing will provide "impeccable" security to the jumpers with more than 100 "jump styles."

The AI can track performance and deliver optimized approvals for jumping

"We will offer one of the world's most creative and safe giant swing-like bungy jumping but instead of going down on rubber bungee cord, here one freefall followed by giant swing on dual dynamic ropes with over 100 possible jump styles allowing one to experience the adrenaline of 70m free fall with AI promising impeccable safety like never before," Utsav Soni, one of the founders, told the Press Trust of India.

Tourists will have to pay Rs 3,000 (USD 36.45) for each jump. "The cost will include transportation from a certain point and professional photography and videography service," he added.

The start-up conducted a full-scale trial of 1,000 dummy jumps followed by successful Human Jumps under the special presence of Industrial Rope Access Trade Association experts at IIT Hyderabad.