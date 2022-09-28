Watch Alice, the world’s first all-electric commuter aircraft, as it takes to the skies

"Today we embark on the next era of aviation – we have successfully electrified the skies with the unforgettable first flight of Alice,” Eviation President and CEO Gregory Davis said in a statement. "People now know what affordable, clean, and sustainable aviation looks and sounds like for the first time in a fixed-wing, all-electric aircraft. This ground-breaking milestone will lead to innovation in sustainable air travel, and shape both passenger and cargo travel in the future."

The electric airplane was propelled by two electric motors spinning two propellers near the tail, with energy from 8,000 pounds of batteries. The aircraft hit a speed of about 171 miles per hour during its brief flight.

Richard F. Chandler, Chairman, Clermont Group, Majority Shareholder of Eviation and Greg Davis, President and CEO of Eviation, congratulate Steve Crane, Test Pilot. Eviation

Not not your average electric aircraft

The brief, successful flight was right on the heels of a high-speed ground test that the company conducted on September 18.

In comparison to light jets or high-end turboprops, Alice significantly reduces noise and costs a fraction to operate per flight.

Now, small air taxis like Beta Technologies (Alia) have flown their electric aircraft before. But, Alice was a milestone for a specific sector of aviation that focuses on carrying small amounts of people, nine in this case, across short distances. According to the makers, the all-electric aircraft will make regional travel more economically and environmentally sustainable for businesses and consumers.