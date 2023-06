Microsoft Research Lab in Cambridge has unveiled the world's first analog optical computer which promises to solve optimization problems at a lightning-fast pace, a press release said. The computer uses photons and electrons to process continuous value data instead of crunching them to binary bits using transistors.

Optimization problems are everywhere around us whether one considers managing electricity on the grid or delivering goods to your doorstep from the warehouse of the seller. Optimizing involves the use of the least resources to maximize returns for processes. However, even the world's fastest computers can end up spending years to solve them once the size of the problem grows.