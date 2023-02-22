Black Lancasters: The story of heavy British bomber and first atomic bombs

First, let's talk about the incredible history of this amazing aircraft.

What is the Lancaster bomber?

The Avro Lancaster was a British four-engined heavy bomber used by the Royal Air Force (RAF) during World War II. It was made by Avro, which also designed it. And was one of the most successful bombers of the war and was a key part of the RAF's strategic bombing campaign against Germany.

A squadron of special Lancasters almost dropped the first atomic bombs. truelight/iStock

The Lancaster was known for its high operational ceiling, long range, and heavy payload capacity, which made it well-suited for nighttime bombing raids.

A twin-tailed, mid-wing aircraft, the Lancaster had a wingspan of 102 feet (31 meters), four 1,460 horsepower Merlin engines, and a length of 69 feet (21 meters). A basic crew of seven people, comprising the pilot, copilot, bombardier, navigator, radioman, and gunner, operated the ship.

A 14,000-pound (6,350-kg) bomb load could be carried by the aircraft at a range of 1,660 miles (2,670 km) at a speed of 200 miles (320 km) per hour.

It could travel at a top speed of 280 miles (450 km) per hour with a ceiling of 24,500 feet (7,500 meters). Due to a lack of Merlin engines, air-cooled radial Bristol Hercules engines were also used to power Lancasters, although these proved less effective than the Merlin-powered versions.

Eventually, Packard-built Merlins imported from the U.S. remedied the issue with engine manufacturing capacity.

The Lancaster can trace its specific origins to the development of the twin-engined Avro Manchester that was created in the late 1930s.

This bomber was built in response to the British Air Ministry Specification P.13/36 for a medium bomber for "worldwide usage" that could carry a torpedo internally and conduct shallow dive-bombing operations.

The Lancaster was designed by Roy Chadwick and powered by four Rolls-Royce Merlin and, in one form, Bristol Hercules engines. It was first conceived as an upgrade of the Manchester (which had proven problematic in service and was decommissioned in 1942).

Lancaster PA474 during an RAF "Battle of Britain" memorial flight. Kogo/Wikimedia Commons

The plane entered service with RAF Bomber Command in 1942, and when the strategic bombing campaign over Europe gained steam, it served as the primary aircraft for nighttime bombing operations.

It replaced the aging British Halifax and Stirling, two more frequently used bombers, as the type was built in more significant quantities by the Royal Air Force (RAF), the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), and squadrons from other Commonwealth and European countries operating under the RAF.

As one of the most frequently employed night bombers during World War II, the "Lanc," as it was referred to colloquially, delivered 608,612 long tonnes (618,378,000 lb) of bombs over 156,000 missions.

A Lancaster was modified in 1943 as a Metropolitan-Vickers F2 turbojet engine test bed. Later, various engines, such as the Avro Canada Orenda and STAL Dovern turbojets and the Armstrong Siddeley Mamba and Rolls-Royce Dart turboprops, were tested using Lancasters.

After the war, the Avro Lincoln, a bigger version of the Lancaster, replaced the Lancaster as the primary strategic bomber of the RAF. The Lancaster was used for long-range anti-submarine patrol (later replaced by the Avro Shackleton) and air-sea rescue missions.

The aircraft was also put to other uses, including as a flying tanker for aerial refueling, photo-reconnaissance, and aerial mapping, and as the Avro Lancastrian, a long-range, high-speed, transatlantic passenger, and mail delivery airliner.

A Lancastrian belonging to British South American Airways (BSAA) took off on the first regularly scheduled flight from the brand-new London Heathrow Airport in March 1946.

How good was Avro Lancaster in battle?

Almost all of the Lancaster aircraft built during the war were used to bomb German cities at night strategically. The large bomb bays of these aircraft typically carried a mixed load of high-explosive bombs for these missions, such as the cylindrical 2,000–4,000 pound (900–1,800 kg) high-blast "cookie" or several 1,000–2,000 pound (450–900 kg) bombs, with the remaining bomb load typically being made up of small incendiaries.

Most Lancasters had a powered tail turret holding four 0.303-inch (7.7 mm) machine guns, a powered twin-0.303 turret on the upper rear fuselage, and two 0.303s in the nose; a few also had twin-0.303 belly turrets.

Given Lancaster's armaments and bomb-carrying capacity, it was involved in many famous bombing campaigns of the war.

The famed "Dambusters Raid" aside, one of their most critical roles was the sinking of the German battleship "Tirpitz" on November 12, 1944, by 31 Lancaster bombers dropping 12,000 pounds (5,400 kg) "Tallboy" bombs in the isolated Kaa fjord of Norway.

Some Lancasters had receivers for the "Gee" and "Oboe" radio guidance systems and H2S ground-mapping radar starting in 1943 and subsequently upgraded H2X radar. When targeting targets close enough to Britain to be directed by the radio bombing aids, radar-equipped Lancasters could bomb at night with high accuracy by the spring of 1944.

By performing precise assaults on bridges, rail yards, and other transportation targets, Lancasters played a significant part in the buildup to D-Day (June 6, 1944).