Breakthrough: World’s first cooking-oil-powered military transporter aircraft just flew successfully

"They should be rightly proud of this achievement; it is a breakthrough moment for the RAF and an exciting development for the MOD [Ministry Of Defense]," said Baroness Goldie, U.K.'s Defence Minister.

"Through the RAF's pioneering spirit, expertise and partnership with U.K. industry, British science and engineering is leading the way in improving operational resilience and developing future operating capability in a climate-changed world."

RAF Voyager – the military variant of an Airbus A330 – took to the skies over Oxfordshire powered entirely by 100% sustainable aviation fuel. Royal Air Force

The military version of the Airbus A330, the RAF Voyager, flew over Oxfordshire while fuelled on all engines solely by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), opening up a variety of options for the future of flying for both military and civilian aircraft.

The lifecycle carbon emissions of sustainable aviation fuel, which is produced from waste-based sustainable feedstocks like used cooking oil, are typically up to 80% lower than those of conventional jet fuel.

Air bp provided the fuel for the mission, a joint endeavor of RAF, DE&S, and industrial partners Airbus, AirTanker, and Rolls-Royce.

It is claimed that the successful flight test on Wednesday could lead to a reduction of RAF's dependency on global supply chains and increases operational resilience, and lessen its carbon footprints.