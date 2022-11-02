The world's first fully electric vertical take-off and landing flying car is unveiled in China

The model is similar to the company’s previous horizontal dual-rotor version but has been optimized to be equipped with a new distributed multi-rotor configuration. To further enhance flight safety and reliability, the overall system design complexity has also been reduced.

So far this new test vehicle has successfully completed its maiden flight as well as multiple single-motor failure tests.

When being driven, the eVTOL functions like any conventional car. However, in flight mode, the prototype is piloted using the steering wheel and the right-hand gear lever.

The view from the eVTOL XPENG AEROHT

It has full range of motion as its controls can be used to move forward and backward, make turns, ascend, hover and descend. As long as laws and regulations will allow it, it can take off and land vertically, and fly over traffic congestion, obstacles and rivers in short distances.

eVTOLs in development

The eVTOL industry has seen quite some strides and developments in just the last few months. In September of 2022, pre-orders for the Axe, a two-seat personal eVTOL aircraft from London-based start-up SkyFly, opened.

The Axe was expected to start customer deliveries in 2024 and had high speeds of 100 mph (160 kph), a range of up to 200 miles (320 km), and a winged airframe. The craft featured 16.4-feet (5-meter) long wings that tilted upward when the eVTOL was on the ground, giving it a unique appearance from other aircraft types.

Also in September, aerospace company Doroni, based in Miami, U.S., began to take pre-orders for its "personal" aircraft.