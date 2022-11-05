Researchers invent first ever 3D quantum accelerometer for use in ships and submarines

Today mechanical accelerometers are very useful but not very reliable. Given enough time, they'll accumulate errors on the scale of kilometers.

This isn't a problem for phones briefly out of touch with GPS, but it becomes an issue when devices travel out of range for extended periods. However, precise positional accelerometer tracking would be extremely useful on submarines—which don't have easy access to GPS underwater without the interference of new technology.

They could also serve as reliable backup navigation on ships should they lose GPS.

Replacing GPS systems

Researchers have long been working on quantum accelerometers that measure the wave-like properties of matter to replace GPS systems. The devices function by using lasers to slow and cool clouds of atoms, allowing them to behave like waves of light, creating interference patterns as they move.

Submarines can't access GPS razihusin/iStock

The lasers then measure how these patterns change to track the device's location through space. These devices are called atom interferometers, and they used to be quite bulky.

But now scientists have managed to produce small practical ones that are even 3D. This is what the team in France has achieved in a metal box about the length of a laptop computer.

The new accelerometer consists of lasers located along all three spatial axes that can manipulate a cloud of rubidium atoms trapped in a small glass box and chilled nearly to absolute zero. These lasers generate ripples in the cloud of atoms and measure the resulting interference patterns to estimate motion.