First ever bull semen modified to produce cows that burp less methane

For the first time in history, farmers are breeding cows that burp less methane, in an attempt to be more environmentally friendly.

This is according to a report by Reuters published on Tuesday.

The article quoted Canadian dairy farmer Ben Loewith who artificially inseminated his cows with the first-to-market bull semen that produced offspring that burp less methane.

Lower emissions

"Selectively breeding for lower emissions, as long as we're not sacrificing other traits, seems like an easy win," Loewith told the news outlet.

"If it's something that you've doubled down on generation after generation, then the impact becomes more significant."