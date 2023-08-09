First ever bull semen modified to produce cows that burp less methane

First ever bull semen modified to produce cows that burp less methaneCattle are responsible for 14.5 percent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. Loukia Papadopoulos| Aug 08, 2023 07:16 PM ESTCreated: Aug 08, 2023 07:16 PM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of cows in a farm.Smederevac/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.For the first time in history, farmers are breeding cows that burp less methane, in an attempt to be more environmentally friendly.This is according to a report by Reuters published on Tuesday.The article quoted Canadian dairy farmer Ben Loewith who artificially inseminated his cows with the first-to-market bull semen that produced offspring that burp less methane.Lower emissions"Selectively breeding for lower emissions, as long as we're not sacrificing other traits, seems like an easy win," Loewith told the news outlet."If it's something that you've doubled down on generation after generation, then the impact becomes more significant." See Also Related A Turkish Farmer Tests Out VR Goggles on Cows To Get More Milk China claims success in milking cloning tech : 3 'super cows' born Red sea plume algae slashes cow poo emissions by nearly 50 percent, finds study The semen comes from genetics company Semex which claims that their development could result in the reduction of methane emissions from Canada's dairy production by 1.5 percent annually, and up to 20-30 percent by 2050.Canada's agriculture department told Reuters in an email that although it had not been able to evaluate the new semen, reducing emissions from livestock was "extremely important” as the cattle are responsible for 14.5 percent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. Currently one option for reducing methane emission is feeding additives to cattle but this option is not very efficient as its effects are reduced once the cattle stop eating them. It’s also not currently approved in the US.Semex collaborated with Canada's milk-recording agency Lactanet to produce the new semen. Lactanet collected seven years of research by University of Guelph and University of Alberta scientists to produce the world's first national genomic methane evaluation.Christine Baes, professor of animal biosciences at University of Guelph, was part of Lactanet’s work, told Reuters that methane emissions from Canadian dairy cows can range from 250 to 750 grams per day."The breakthrough here is linking these different components to have a national breeding value estimation for methane emissions based on real breath of animals," Baes said."We also have genomic information and we match those up and create almost a telephone book to say, 'this animal has these genes and produces this much methane.'"Offset creditsAnd Canadian farmers could soon have many more reasons to use Semex’s sperm as Reuters reported that the Canadian government is planning on introducing offset credits for reducing methane through better manure management.In light of this, low-methane breeding may soon be high on the priority list of cattle farmers everywhere."Genetic change is permanent and cumulative across future generations so it can add up to substantive reductions," Michael Lohuis, Semex's vice-president of research and innovation told Reuters. "This is certainly not the only tool dairy producers can use to reduce methane on-farm, but it may be the simplest and lowest-cost approach."Some experts raised concerns that the new breeding approach may create digestive problems because methane is produced by microbes present in the animals’ guts. As with all good things newly-developed by science, caution should be applied when using it. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Dark matter search advances with new experiment to spot axions7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditionerCan the secrets of gummy candy improve 3D-printed foods?Ad Astra: The future of propulsion technology310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in GermanyScientists look with suspicion as another study claims room-temperature superconductorStrangelets won't destroy the Earth, but are still spooky as hell7,000 year-old DNA proves European Neolithics had only one partner at a timeBye-bye bandages? New technology heals wounds using patient's own bloodSpaceX's Falcon 9 may have punched a hole in the ionosphere Job Board