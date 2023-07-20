First-ever cargo ship powered by green methanol begins its journey

The first-ever container to run on green methanol began its journey this week. The cargo ship is powered by methane captured from food waste at landfills.

This is according to a report by Fast Company published on Monday.

Maersk, the ship’s owner, has made a commitment to only buy new ships that can use green fuels. It ordered the methanol ship two years ago.

Another 25 of these types of ships are on order, and older ships are being retrofitted to use the same fuel. By the end of the decade, a quarter of Maersk’s ocean cargo ships will be using green fuels.