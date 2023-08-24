First ever independently developed supersonic jet on its way

Aviation company Boom Supersonic has undertaken a gargantuan task: it is building XB-1, the world’s first independently developed supersonic jet. The new airline will support next-generation aviation technology such as “carbon fiber composites, advanced avionics, and digitally-optimized aerodynamics to enable sustainable supersonic travel.”

This is according to a press release by the firm published on Thursday.

Boasting impressive specs

A quick look at the company’s website indicates that XB-1 boasts some impressive specs such as carbon composite and titanium fuselage that measure 71 feet in length and three General Electric J85 engines that produce a combined maximum thrust of 12,300 pounds of force (lbf).