First-ever rechargeable edible battery made of vitamins and nori seaweed can power small devices

But, one of the interesting challenges in the development of edible electronic systems is creating edible power sources.

That's what a team of scientists did.

Researchers at the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT-Italian Institute of Technology) created a completely edible and rechargeable battery, from materials normally consumed as part of our daily diet.

For the longest time, Mario Caironi, coordinator of the Printed and Molecular Electronics laboratory of the IIT Center in Milan (Italy), has been studying the electronic properties of food and its by-products, to integrate them with edible materials and create new edible electronic materials. The study was realized with Caironi's group, a press release stated.

The edible battery. Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia

All-you-can-eat batteries made of vitamins and seeweed

The IIT’s research group took inspiration from biochemical redox reactions that takes place in all living beings.

They developed a battery that employs riboflavin (vitamin B2, found for example in almonds) as the anode and quercetin (a food supplement and ingredient, present in capers, among others) as the cathode. According to the release, activated charcoal was used to increase electrical conductivity, while the electrolyte was water-based. The separator, needed to avoid short circuits, was made from nori seaweed, the kind found in sushi. Then, electrodes were condensed in beeswax from which two food-grade gold contacts on cellulose-derived support come out.

The battery cell operates at 0.65 V, a voltage that is low enough not to create problems in the human body when ingested. It can provide a current of 48 μA for 12 minutes, or a few microamps for more than an hour, enough to supply power to small electronic devices, such as low-power LEDs, for a limited time.