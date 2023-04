For the first time in the US, a decommissioned nuclear reactor is trying to be restarted thanks to the efforts of Michigan's governor and a company that normally tears old nuclear reactors down.

Nuclear power is an essential part of powering the modern world, with more than 400 nuclear reactors operating in more than two dozen countries around the world. But safety concerns and aging facilities mean many reactors are being shut down at the end of their life and new ones aren't being built fast enough to replace them.

Such was the case in Michigan with the Palisades Nuclear Generating Station, which was bought by Holtec Decommissioning International after its previous owner, Entergy, shut it down in June 2022. Originally destined to be dismantled, the 800-megawatt reactor — which had provided the state of Michigan with 5% of its electricity — had a number of complaints about poor maintenance and what the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission called one of the world instances of nuclear fuel container weakening in the nation, according to an Associated Press report.

Still, Michigan Governor Gretchen has been supportive of the effort from Holtec to bring the plant back to life. “Keeping Palisades open is critical for Michigan’s competitiveness and future economic development opportunities,” Whitmer wrote in a letter to Jennifer Granholm, a former Michigan governor herself and the current US Energy Secretary, in a federal funding request to help kickstart the restart.