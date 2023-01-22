World’s first compostable footwear marries fashion and sustainability

It all has to do with a pioneering plastic called BioCir that maintains its shape until it's exposed to the specific bacteria and conditions of a compost facility.

This means the plastic does not melt while its user is still wearing it.

Balena has already put to market 1,000 pairs of men's and women's BioCir slides, complete with a cinnamon scent, in Tel Aviv. It's also assigned designated take-back spots for when the shoes wear out.

The future of sustainable fashion

"When we look at the future of sustainability, it is clear that recycling alone is not solving the problem, the direction needs to turn towards a circular economy model," David Roubach, CEO of Balena, told NoCamels.

"The world's addiction to fast fashion has generated an estimate of 92 million tons of textile waste each year, and just 12 percent of the material used for clothing is recycled."

Roubah says their product was inspired by nature herself.

"We've turned to the Earth's natural cycles for answers," said Roubach. "We need to transition from traditional mechanical recycling, where we melt the product and try to make another product, to a method called biological recycling.

"This renewable concept draws on the example of plants and trees. Nature eventually decomposes and returns to its starting state to begin the cycle again. This phenomenon is the vision for Balena."