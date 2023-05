According to a recent report, China has approved the safety of the first gene-edited crop: the soybean.

Shandong Shunfeng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. created this gene-edited soybean. The company altered two genes in the soybean to increase the plant's healthy fat oleic acid levels.

The safety certificate has been approved for five years, beginning April 21, according to a document issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

This is China's first move, which has been working relentlessly to increase food production using this technique.

In this technique, the crop's genes are altered to make it healthier or more resistant to environmental stress. Meanwhile, genetic modification involves the introduction of foreign genes from another plant to improve its efficiency. Gene editing is a less risky approach to improving crop performance than genetic modification.