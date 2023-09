A German developer of aircraft powertrain systems revealed that it completed the world’s first piloted flight of an electric aircraft powered by liquid hydrogen.

H2FLY, the Stuttgart-based firm acquired by Joby Aviation in 2021, completed four such flights in its HY4 demonstrator aircraft fitted with a cutting-edge hydrogen-electric fuel cell propulsion system and cryogenically stored liquid hydrogen, one of which exceeded three hours.

This achievement shows a glimpse into the future of aviation technology as we know it, with Professor Josef Kallo, co-founder of H2FLY, describing the campaign as a “watershed moment in the use of hydrogen to power aircraft” in a statement.