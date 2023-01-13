First multi-storey 3D printed building of U.S. rises up in Texas

The project will take place in Houston, Texas and is predicted to take a total of 330 hours of printing, said architect Leslie Lok, co-founder of design studio HANNAH, according to Reuters.

“You can actually find a lot of 3D-printed buildings in many states,” Lok told Reuters. “One of the things about printing a second storey is you require, you know, the machine… And, of course, there are other challenges: structural challenges, logistic challenges when we print a second-storey building."

3D printed building. HANNAH

How will the construction process be?

The building's design is envisioned as a collection of printed cores that each feature stairs and rooms. The wood framing that connects the spatial centers creates an architectural contrast between framed and concrete interiors.

The project's adaptable design and construction methodology can be used to build mixed-use and multi-family buildings. The project will use the 'COBOD BOD2' gantry printer- a construction printer that 3D prints concrete- for its design layout.

Cive's head of structural engineering, Hikmat Zerbe, is optimistic that the cutting-edge technology will one day make building multi-family homes quicker and more affordable.

“Traditional construction, you know the rules, you know the game, you know the material properties, the material behavior. In here, everything is new,” Zerbe said. “The material is new, although concrete is an old material in general, 3D printing concrete is something new.”