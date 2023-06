The United States Space Force has just completed tests of the Department of Defense's (DoD) first experimental navigation satellite in over 50 years. Called Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3), it is set to be launched later this year, decades after its predecessors, NTS-1 and NTS-2, were launched in the 1970s, SpaceForce reported.

The NTS-3 satellite, created by L3Harris Technologies, has successfully undergone testing at California's Edwards Air Force Base, specifically at the Benefield Anechoic Facility (BAF). This specialized facility allowed technicians to thoroughly test the satellite's systems without causing any interference to nearby air, auto, and GPS signals.