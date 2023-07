Using technology originally designed for defect detection in electronics manufacturing, scientists have built a one-of-a-kind microscope for capturing brain images at incredible resolution.

Known as the 'ExA-SPIM' microscope, its ability to provide unprecedented details could advance our understanding of the brain's enigmatic structures and neurological functions.

Engineering ExA-SPIM

Recent advances in tissue processing, labeling, and fluorescence microscopy offer exceptional insights into cell and tissue structures at sub-diffraction resolutions and near single-molecule sensitivity.

It's advancements like these that keep on driving discoveries in various biological fields, including neuroscience.

That said, to enable molecular imaging across three-dimensional samples across the scales biological tissues exhibit —nanometers to centimeters— new microscopes with larger fields of view and higher imaging throughput are required.