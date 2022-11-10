Indian space tech company successfully test-fires world's first single-piece 3D-rocket engine

Founded in 2017 by Srinath Ravichandran, Moin SPM, and Professor S.R. Chakravarthy, Agnikul is on a mission to make space accessible and affordable.

“This is an unforgettable moment for all of us here at Agnikul," said Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder & CEO of Agnikul. "Besides validating our in-house technology, this is also a huge step in understanding how to design, develop and fire rocket engines at a professional level. We are incredibly thankful to IN-SPACe and ISRO for making this happen. Also grateful to the Indian Government for having made such efforts possible by the creation of IN-SPACe," he said.

The test was conducted to verify that rocket engines can be made as a single piece of hardware.

Agnilet was first successfully test-fired in 2021

Agnilet is claimed to be the world's first single-piece 3D-printed rocket engine fully designed and manufactured in India. It was first successfully test-fired at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras in 2021. The latest test has validated the startup's design and manufacturing methodology, for which it has received a patent. According to the startup, it is a significant milestone for 3D printing in India.

"The novelty here is that the entire rocket engine is 3D printed from top to bottom. What comes out of the 3D printer can directly be used in the rocket. There is no complexity in assembly or fabrication, and the turnaround time is less than four days, Ravichandran told YourStory in 2021.