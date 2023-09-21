Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

First space drug factory stuck in orbit after reentry denial

The US Air Force declined Varda Space Industries' application to land the re-entry capsule at a Utah training facility. 
Mrigakshi Dixit
| Sep 21, 2023 10:54 AM EST
Created: Sep 21, 2023 10:54 AM EST
innovation
  • twitter
Artist impression of Varda capsule's re-entry to Earth's atmosphere.
Artist impression of Varda capsule's re-entry to Earth's atmosphere.

Varda Space Industries/X 

The first in-space drug factory is currently stranded on the low Earth after its request for capsule reentry to Earth was denied by United States officials. 

The US Air Force declined Varda Space Industries' application to land the reentry capsule at a Utah training facility. 

On the other hand, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also did not approve the start-up request to reenter Earth’s atmosphere. The FAA is responsible for ensuring the safety of commercial launch and reentry missions, focusing on preventing any risks to the general public.

As per the TechCrunch report, Varda was denied approval “due to the overall safety, risk, and impact analysis.”

Related

Alternative solutions being discussed

The California-based company has yet to publish an official comment about the reentry refusal. 

However, on September 15, it stated on X-formerly-Twitter: "We're pleased to report that our spacecraft is healthy across all systems."

The post added, "It was originally designed for a full year on orbit if needed. We look forward to continuing to collaborate w/ our gov partners to bring our capsule back to Earth as soon as possible.” 

Reportedly, the scheduled reentry mission for Earth was initially planned for September 5 or 7. However, the start-up's application was rejected on September 6.

Varda again submitted a request for the FAA to review its decision on September 8; as of now, that request is still awaiting a response.

As a result of its spacecraft being kept in limbo, the company is racing to find a viable solution to this situation. 

The FAA spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company is “working on presenting alternate plans.” However, any such “alternative plans” or landing sites have not yet been disclosed. 

Space factory successfully crystallized drug

The 264-pound (120-kilogram) mini-space facility was lifted off by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket on June 12. 

This mission is the initial experiment to assess the feasibility of employing their satellite technology to manufacture pharmaceuticals in a space-based environment.

The company accomplished this milestone in June by successfully crystallizing Ritonavir, a drug used to treat HIV. The initial drug-production trial lasted 27 hours and ended on June 30.

“For the first time ever, orbital drug processing happened outside of a government-run space station. Our crystallization of Ritonavir appears to have been nominal. This is our first step in commercializing microgravity and building an industrial park in LEO,” announced the company in a Twitter post

Working with materials in microgravity offers a very unique setting. 

Drug crystals can sometimes form more effectively without gravity than on Earth. In microgravity, fewer gravitational forces affect the crystal growth, allowing for purer and more well-defined crystal structures. 

This can benefit pharmaceutical research and drug development, as it may lead to improved drug formulation and effectiveness.

“Varda’s microgravity platform provides a unique path to formulating small molecules and biologics to improve shelf-life, bioavailability, and patient compliance,” the company's website mentions. 

However, the present delay remains uncertain how long these crystals can endure in the space environment.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/02/image/jpeg/kVfib67OvUtCNGT9wiJFzhnr2NjVyYwWpVHsFNXg.jpg
Cleaning tech that makes people want to wash their hands
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/28/image/jpeg/dFsuWVob5MupWCOVN9MonuzEXMUIG0JHv96G7w8C.jpg
Could a gene switch off anxiety?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/21/image/jpeg/7Xe6g6S1Gw1S2LakvcR1Zc06ZqTnMdJZlaB4na0n.jpg
A rare canine disease is spreading to humans in the UK
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/21/image/jpeg/CBVh8844CyZW0BUmphFlksoDPFxyFFKSmNCRoJFa.jpg
Motagua River: The most trashed river on earth
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/25/image/jpeg/EsZwPyG4S6umbUUUilWWXjZQi4TTIgbjNVzKH4IN.jpg
Rechargeable batteries made from waste
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/21/image/jpeg/9yGfJEn6GlSnUjzawTrh9z6QZMlkjMyvjLQFY9Yc.jpg
Parker Solar Probe safely traverses CME event, touches Sun
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/31/image/jpeg/rassNfpW1ruJqJTMdjJ7fLHEXtdOatgkJNgnGYyX.jpg
Using quantum computing to speed up optimization problems
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/21/image/jpeg/noLW9uHoT66M08SaYrnHQczrj6gY0pqbhYQgBwUl.jpg
This lithium-free e-bike from Pi-Pop needs no batteries
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/04/image/jpeg/crP5g4SmwhoGFiXWL8CXe4FGQ2U9ee2fIMXCpg8d.jpg
The real impact of blue light on eye health and sleep
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/21/image/jpeg/J311aOAku7MVx6I8d5F7GWxicqQaf2PHVMHzO5Va.jpg
This implant could free diabetics from insulin injections one day
Job Board