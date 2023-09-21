First space drug factory stuck in orbit after reentry denial

The first in-space drug factory is currently stranded on the low Earth after its request for capsule reentry to Earth was denied by United States officials.

The US Air Force declined Varda Space Industries' application to land the reentry capsule at a Utah training facility.

On the other hand, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also did not approve the start-up request to reenter Earth’s atmosphere. The FAA is responsible for ensuring the safety of commercial launch and reentry missions, focusing on preventing any risks to the general public.

As per the TechCrunch report, Varda was denied approval “due to the overall safety, risk, and impact analysis.”