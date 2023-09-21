First space drug factory stuck in orbit after reentry denial

First space drug factory stuck in orbit after reentry denialThe US Air Force declined Varda Space Industries' application to land the re-entry capsule at a Utah training facility. Mrigakshi Dixit| Sep 21, 2023 10:54 AM ESTCreated: Sep 21, 2023 10:54 AM ESTinnovationArtist impression of Varda capsule's re-entry to Earth's atmosphere.Varda Space Industries/X Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The first in-space drug factory is currently stranded on the low Earth after its request for capsule reentry to Earth was denied by United States officials. The US Air Force declined Varda Space Industries' application to land the reentry capsule at a Utah training facility. On the other hand, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also did not approve the start-up request to reenter Earth’s atmosphere. The FAA is responsible for ensuring the safety of commercial launch and reentry missions, focusing on preventing any risks to the general public.As per the TechCrunch report, Varda was denied approval “due to the overall safety, risk, and impact analysis.” See Also Related Mini-space factory aces first in-orbit experiment of drug production The 'world's first space factory' has successfully been deployed Space Factory Startup Will Use Rocket Lab's 'Photon' Spacecraft For Its First Missions Alternative solutions being discussedThe California-based company has yet to publish an official comment about the reentry refusal. However, on September 15, it stated on X-formerly-Twitter: "We're pleased to report that our spacecraft is healthy across all systems."The post added, "It was originally designed for a full year on orbit if needed. We look forward to continuing to collaborate w/ our gov partners to bring our capsule back to Earth as soon as possible.” Reportedly, the scheduled reentry mission for Earth was initially planned for September 5 or 7. However, the start-up's application was rejected on September 6.Varda again submitted a request for the FAA to review its decision on September 8; as of now, that request is still awaiting a response.As a result of its spacecraft being kept in limbo, the company is racing to find a viable solution to this situation. The FAA spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company is “working on presenting alternate plans.” However, any such “alternative plans” or landing sites have not yet been disclosed. Space factory successfully crystallized drugThe 264-pound (120-kilogram) mini-space facility was lifted off by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket on June 12. This mission is the initial experiment to assess the feasibility of employing their satellite technology to manufacture pharmaceuticals in a space-based environment.The company accomplished this milestone in June by successfully crystallizing Ritonavir, a drug used to treat HIV. The initial drug-production trial lasted 27 hours and ended on June 30.“For the first time ever, orbital drug processing happened outside of a government-run space station. Our crystallization of Ritonavir appears to have been nominal. This is our first step in commercializing microgravity and building an industrial park in LEO,” announced the company in a Twitter post. Working with materials in microgravity offers a very unique setting. Drug crystals can sometimes form more effectively without gravity than on Earth. In microgravity, fewer gravitational forces affect the crystal growth, allowing for purer and more well-defined crystal structures. This can benefit pharmaceutical research and drug development, as it may lead to improved drug formulation and effectiveness.“Varda’s microgravity platform provides a unique path to formulating small molecules and biologics to improve shelf-life, bioavailability, and patient compliance,” the company's website mentions. However, the present delay remains uncertain how long these crystals can endure in the space environment. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Cleaning tech that makes people want to wash their handsCould a gene switch off anxiety?A rare canine disease is spreading to humans in the UKMotagua River: The most trashed river on earthRechargeable batteries made from wasteParker Solar Probe safely traverses CME event, touches SunUsing quantum computing to speed up optimization problemsThis lithium-free e-bike from Pi-Pop needs no batteriesThe real impact of blue light on eye health and sleepThis implant could free diabetics from insulin injections one day Job Board