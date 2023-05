A new kind of drone has been developed that combines the best of multi-rotor and fixed-wing drones to help drastically reduce the power consumption of either, especially when it's windy. When fighting the wind, multi-copter and fixed-wing drones drain their batteries while attempting to stay in position or move. With morphing wings that change to reduce wind resistance, the Morpho VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) drone solves this issue. Its clever wing design can make the wind work in the drone's favor when used strategically.

The Morpho is being created by Swiss firm Elythor and is currently in functional prototype form. The research institute EPFL's spinoff company is that one. The drone has four wings, four quadcopter-style propeller arms, and an aerodynamic bullet-shaped body. Independent of the main body, each wing has a pivot point.