China has successfully put into orbit its first communications satellite with flexible solar panels, a CGTN report said. The rocket blasted off at 10:50 am along with three remote sensing satellites onboard a Long March-2D rocket from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center on Sunday.

China's push for space dominance has included a mysterious spaceplane that landed in May this year after spending 276 days in orbit and sending a crewed mission to the Moon.

In recent months, the country has also declared its intent to launch its constellation of communication satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) to power space-based internet services. It has now achieved another first by deploying flexible solar panels.