A Portuguese company's innovative floating solar panels stalk the Sun's movements

The island is currently floating in Oostvoorne Meer, a lake in the southwest Netherlands. Comprising 180 mobile solar panels, PROTEVS has a total installed capacity of 73 kilowatts of peak power (kWp) and provides an increase in energy production by up to 40 percent, thanks to its sophisticated technology that permits its double-sided panels to turn according to the Sun's movement.

The detachable panels could merge into a solar farm

The company offers two types of solutions. The first is the PROTEVS+, which features 180 modules with dual-axis tracking. The same as the project mentioned above, it has a diameter of 38 meters and occupies an area of 1,444 square meters. The panels move vertically.

The second solution is the PROTEVS Single360, which works on a single axis. It has PV modules on a fixed slope of 10 degrees and features 360 modules. Protevs Single360 has an installed capacity of 147 kWp for 410 W panels.

According to Solaris Float, the PROTEVS solutions are modular, detachable, and scalable, with an easy installation process. As they can be detached, the islands can even be merged to form a floating solar farm.

Reduces the rate of water evaporation

These solar floating farms, according to the company, goes above and beyond the precedented environmental impact.

The shadows formed in the floating structure and PV panels, resulting in a "superficial" temperature reduction, which is beneficial to the aquatic ecosystem. SolarisFloat claims a 60 percent reduction of evaporation in the body of water.

Secondly, the water quality is likely to increase due to the reduction of algae, and the reproduction of other micro-organisms, which can take place due to the aforementioned shadowing effect. This can be further enhanced by the installation of water-oxygenating equipment.