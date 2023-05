A model that combines machine learning has been built in a recent study by a diverse research team, including computer scientists from MIT and oceanographers, to more precisely predict ocean currents and identify divergences.

The researchers discovered that due to erroneous assumptions about water behavior, the conventional statistical model frequently applied to buoy data struggles to produce precise predictions. The new model offers a more realistic depiction of the physics at play in ocean currents by combining knowledge from fluid dynamics.

Numerous applications

Divergences must be identified, and ocean current predictions must be accurate to respond to oil spills, forecast weather, and comprehend how energy is transferred in the ocean.