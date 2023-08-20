Food delivery robots are being robbed in the US

Food delivery and grocery robots are an excellent way of getting meals delivered to customers efficiently and quickly.

Many have ventured into the business such as Estonian ride-hailing firm Bolt that announced in June of 2023 that it will begin delivering food to people’s doors in Talinn using a fleet of autonomous robots. The development hailed from a partnership with robotics firm Starship Technologies which in 2019 expanded its fleet of autonomous food delivery robots to colleges across the US.

Vandals attack the robots

But the operations of such ventures come with some complications: mainly that as of late people in the US have been vandalizing and robbing these efficient machines, resulting in a potential loss of business for the companies that oversee the robots and forcing restaurants and grocery stores to replace their orders.