For the first time ever, 17 people were in Earth orbit at the same time

For the first time ever, 17 people were in Earth orbit at the same timeThe new record was set when China's three-person Shenzhou 16 mission took to the skies on May 29.Chris Young| May 31, 2023 07:08 AM ESTCreated: May 31, 2023 07:08 AM ESTinnovationThe Expedition 69 and Ax-2 crew aboard the ISS.NASA Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.We have a new record for the highest number of people orbiting Earth at any one time.For a short time, the number of people in orbit totaled 17 off-world explorers from a total of five different countries. The new record was set after the launch of China's three-person Shenzhou 16 mission on Monday, May 29 at 9:31 p.m. EDT. The previous record was 14 people in orbit, set when the private Inspiration 4 mission took to the skies in September 2021.More people than ever before orbiting EarthSince the first crew boarded the International Space Station (ISS) in 2000, there has been a constant presence of human beings in space with missions overlapping each other so the orbital station is never left uncrewed. See Also Related SpaceX's Dragon capsule Ax-2 crew performs successful splashdown Virgin Galactic prepares for commercial space tourism after successful final test flight Shenzhou-16: China's astronauts on their way to Tiangong space station after successful launch With an increase in private space missions and the recent completion of China's Tiangong space station, the number of people in space will only continue to rise.The current record is made up of four different crews: The three-person Shenzhou 16 mission aboard China's Tiangong space station, the three-person Shenzhou 15 mission also aboard Tiangong, the seven-person Expedition 69 mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), and the four-person private Ax-2 mission aboard the ISS.Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, @AstroPeggy, @JohnPShoffner, @AstroAli11, and @Astro_Rayyanah pic.twitter.com/2kXUO8FDlv— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 31, 2023At the time of writing, 13 people are now in orbit as the Ax-2 mission has now performed a successful splashdown off the coast of Florida.The all-time record for people in spaceThe record for the highest number of people in space, and not only in orbit, at any one time actually stands just a little higher. This is due to the advent of short space tourism flights that don't reach orbit, operated by Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin. The all-time record was set when Virgin Galactic's Unity 25 crew flew to suborbital space on May 25, bringing the total number of people in space to 20 for roughly five minutes.The record for the most people in orbit also coincides with the 600th person to enter Earth orbit. That milestone is held by Ax-2 mission specialist Rayyanah Barnawi, who is the first Saudi Arabian woman to go to space. It also includes the first woman to command a private space launch, Ax-2 mission commander Peggy Whitson, and the first civilian astronaut to fly to China's Tiangong space station, Gui Haichao. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Potential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyBloomX: Artificial pollination tech is revolutionizing how our growing planet gets fedDisruptive innovation: how the likes of Apple and Microsoft excelWorld's most efficient aero-engine, the Rolls-Royce UltraFan, completes first testVideo: NASA's black hole audio shows how scientists are recording the universeStanford professor says he is 100% sure that aliens are already on EarthIs ChatGPT going to replace you? PossiblyRimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsEarth's ancient 'sea'crets exposed, thanks to a geologist's 462 million-year-old findHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floor Job Board