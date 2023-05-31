For the first time ever, 17 people were in Earth orbit at the same time

We have a new record for the highest number of people orbiting Earth at any one time.

For a short time, the number of people in orbit totaled 17 off-world explorers from a total of five different countries.

The new record was set after the launch of China's three-person Shenzhou 16 mission on Monday, May 29 at 9:31 p.m. EDT. The previous record was 14 people in orbit, set when the private Inspiration 4 mission took to the skies in September 2021.

More people than ever before orbiting Earth

Since the first crew boarded the International Space Station (ISS) in 2000, there has been a constant presence of human beings in space with missions overlapping each other so the orbital station is never left uncrewed.