Forging a greener future: The urgency of sustainable steel production

The quest for a sustainable future is gathering steam as days pass by. With a plethora of factors contributing to the carbon footprint throughout the globe, the steel industry plays a significant role. Apparently, the steel industry accounts for no less than 7% of the global carbon footprint, which is why a transformative shift towards sustainable steel manufacturing becomes all the more necessary in the larger goal of achieving the net zero goal by 2050. And, the global steel company SSAB has taken up the mantle to bring positive changes that’ll impact the future of climate positively in the years to come.