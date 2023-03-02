Former NASA astronaut's Space Shuttle flights inspired new hydrogen technologies

In 2015, the former astronaut founded the Ad Astra Rocket Company, which aims to build a functioning nuclear electric propulsion engine called VASIMR that could reduce travel times to Mars while improving payload capacity for future spacecraft.

In an interview with IE last month, Chang Díaz explained how his time in space altered his worldview and how his company aims to use its expertise in space technology to help fight climate change.

Ad Astra's mission partly inspired by the Overview Effect

Space travel is known to trigger a well-documented psychological phenomenon in humans known as the Overview Effect, whereby a person viewing the Earth from space undergoes a life-altering cognitive shift. Viewing Earth in its entirety makes astronauts more concerned with the fragility of our planet and the harm that human beings are causing the environment.

In his interview with IE, Chang Díaz explained how space travel affected him personally and helped guide his work with Ad Astra.

Astronauts tend to "become much more focused on the planet and on planetary dynamics, rather than the dynamics of the local community they came from or the country they came from," Chang Díaz explained. "We’re no longer really citizens of a country, we're citizens of a planet."

Ad Astra CEO Franklin Chang Díaz alongside a VASIMR engine prototype. Image provided by Ad Astra

"When you're out there, the Earth is in front of you in its wholeness, and it's unavoidable to see the planet as a whole and not realize that we are all really astronauts," he continued, "we are all really crew members in this tiny little spaceship, and we're really messing up our life support system."