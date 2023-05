Every year, twenty drivers and ten teams race to be crowned the world champion. That is Formula One racing summarized in one line.

Formula One, or F1, is a worldwide sensation. Millions of people from all over the world watch this sport for many reasons. One of the most fascinating things about the sport is the speed and agility of the F1 cars. The race cars can achieve speeds of 220 mph (350 kph)!

While it is fun to watch the drivers compete with each other for the winning position, the science, engineering, and innovation behind the car's builds are equally fascinating (if not more so!).