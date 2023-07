Some surgeries are so complex and tiresome that while performing them doctors may wish they could have four arms. Laparoscopy is one such operation, it is used to diagnose and treat various problems in the abdomen and pelvis region.

Every year more than 13 million laparoscopic surgeries are conducted across the globe and it's one of those medical procedures that put a lot of mental and physical load on surgeons.

A team of researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) has developed a robotic system that can solve this problem.

Their system will allow surgeons to easily perform multiple tasks at once using both their hands and feet during a laparoscopy. The EPFL team claims that it’s the world’s first robotic setup that can facilitate four-arm laparoscopic operations.