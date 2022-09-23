Framework’s new user-upgradeable Chromebook is just about unheard of

Some of the parts that are upgradeable are the mainboard which is available with a choice of Intel 12th Generation Core i5 or i7, PCIe 4.0, and Intel’s new Xe Graphics. The replaceable mainboard allows the user to upgrade to other generations of CPUs and GPUs. At this time, the options include 6 or 8-core chips, and up to 4.8GHz Turbo.

The case holds a large 65mm x 5.5mm fan so that it can cool the mainboard which runs at a 30W continuous processor load, which is how much heat the CPU is delivering under normal high-output workflow.

The dual 5mm heat pipes and copper fin pack allow the CPU to run up to 60W processor load in turbo mode.

In the memory department, there are prebuilt configurations of up to 32GGB DDR4-3200 RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD storage. To reach unbeatable heights, the RAM and storage can be upgraded by the user to 64GB of memory and a whopping 8TB of storage.

One of the great features of this laptop is the expansion cards, the Framework Expansion card system lets the user decide the ports they want and which side they are placed on. There are four bays, with options of USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, MicroSD ultra-fast storage, and a host of other choices (defaults are USB4, 20V/5A charging and DisplayPort Alt mode for connecting monitors on either side of the laptop).

The Framework comes in a Windows version or the Chromebook Edition.