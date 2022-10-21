The images of France’s new nuclear-powered aircraft carrier will astound you

The new ship will weigh 75,000 tonne (82,673 tons) and will be 310m (1,017 ft) long and 85m (279 feet) at the widest point of the carrier deck.

It will boast two nuclear reactors, provided by TechnicAtome that will generate enough electricity for three shaft drives. This makes it almost the same size as larger US aircraft carriers that have four shaft drives.

The Commissariat à l’énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives, France’s atomic energy commission, will oversee the implementation and use of the reactors. These are extremely efficient and will only need to be refueled once every 10 years, allowing the ship to travel for long periods of time.

The new ship will have the capacity to carry about 32 new generation fighters, up to three E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes and several other unmanned aircraft. Its engineering and building will see Naval Group and the Chantiers de l’Atlantique join forces to create a new entity called MO Porte Avions.

The only issue that remains now is where to park the large ship. The current Naval Group dry dock used for the Charles de Gaulle is too small, as the PANG is bigger than the old ship by 159 feet in length and 68 feet in width.

Rumors have been circulating that the Chantiers de l’Atlantique has a dry dock in Saint Nazaire, on the west coast of France, which could comfortably house the PANG.

A better ship

The decision to replace the Charles de Gaulle with a newer, more advanced and perhaps more agile nuclear-powered ship was taken by French President Emmanuel Macron in December 2020.