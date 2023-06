France successfully tested its homegrown Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV) on the 26th of June 2023, the French General Armaments Directorate (DGA) reported.

Launched from a sounding rocket at 10 pm, the test flight is a vital step in the nation's quest for fast, maneuverable warheads. Called V-Max, the rocket and HGV were launched from the Biscarosse missile test site on the Bay of Biscay, southwestern France.

High-speed ground vehicles (HGVs) can reach extraordinary velocities of up to Mach 20 with the help of rocket boosters. Once the rockets detach, the HGVs use the remaining momentum to glide toward their target at hypersonic speeds. The HGV however, does not appear to be a planned replacement for the nation's ballistic nuclear missiles.