Freight trains for space? Space Force to build cargo delivery network

A space cargo network

The new US Space Force plans would seemingly turn orbital space into a cargo network for quickly transporting goods around the globe.

Readers may remember SpaceX's Earth to Earth concept, shared by the private space firm in a video (viewable below) on its YouTube channel back in 2017. The Space Force's plan is similar to this concept, though it would utilize spacecraft for constant logistical launches around the globe instead of for human transport, as envisioned by SpaceX.

"We really want to get after that freight train to space. We really want to get to that point where we're constantly launching," said Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy, the Space Systems Command (SSC) executive program officer for Assured Access to Space, as per the Breaking Defense report. "We can’t do that today, but we want to get to that point."

Purdy made the statement at the SCC's first-ever Space Mobility conference, which included representatives of regulatory agencies, such as the Federal Aviation Administration. The program executive officer also explained that the SCC plans include a rapid turn-around to get things to space quickly. He also suggested that we may see "on-orbit depots" that essentially work as warehouses in space for storing cargo that could be delivered anywhere on Earth.

Meanwhile, Col. James Horne, Purdy’s deputy, explained that the SCC believes a space cargo delivery network could be operational within a few years.