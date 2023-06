Widely considered the star of the first day of this year's Paris Air Show was a new prototype French drone called AAROK. The brainchild of the little-known French company Turgis & Gaillard, the drone is a medium altitude, long endurance (MALE) remotely piloted combat aircraft.

Measuring 46 feet (14 meters) long, with a 72 feet (22 meters) wingspan, and with a 5.5 tonne (5,500 kg) maximum take-off weight, the drone is larger than the better-known American Reaper. According to the company, AAROK can fly at 250 knots (equivalent to 463 kph or 288 mph) and remain airborne for up to 30 hours at a height of 30,000 feet (9,144 meters). The aircraft has a turbine engine and reinforced landing gear, enabling it to land on unprepared terrain safely.