"The aim was to be able to meet France's needs in terms of renewable energy development, without pre-empting agricultural land," said Xavier Guillot, head of agronomy research and development at TSE.

"[This would] allow the continued development of agronomic and agricultural activities, in this case, in field crops as well as in livestock."

The company wants to know if solar energy can be produced without interfering with extensive cereal plantings in the area.

And if the merger is successful, it might revolutionize both the solar energy and agricultural industries.

Agrivoltaics and France

The practice of utilizing the land for both agricultural and solar energy is known as agrivoltaics. And it has become very popular since Europe is slowly edging towards an energy crisis.

Agrivoltaics has already been experimented in France through smaller-scale programs.

However, TSE, one of the major solar energy generators in France, is putting 5,500 solar panels on this farm near the commune town of Amance to determine if it can succeed on an industrial scale.

The company claimed that the solar panels used in their experiment produces 2.5 megawatts of power during peak hours, which is equal to the energy used by 1,350 people.

According to TME, it will be wired into the electrical grid sometime in early December.

The solar panels can move vertically and follow the course of the sun, allowing rain to pass. Depending on the weather, they can reduce hail damage, cause the earth to rise, or cause the temperature to drop a few degrees Celsius.