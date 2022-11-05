Eco-friendly funeral service: France’s first undertaker riding a bicycle hearse is here

"A slow, silent, quiet procession, to the rhythm of the steps of the people who walk behind and who make the procession."

The funeral company located in Paris is called "The Sky and the Earth," and the undertaker's new cargo bike is made to transport full-sized coffins rather than the usually motorized hearses.

The goal of Plumereau's business is to bring sustainable practices into the funeral service.

"I am as attached to the form as to the substance," she said, continuing. "For me, it is very important to accompany the families by giving them meaning in the ceremony, but also by giving them beauty. Because beauty is what will also bring comfort."

Innovative but not for all

After converting the bicycle hearse to French standards, Plumereau said she already had formal authorizations to use it; she was just waiting for her insurer to give the go-ahead.

The black and lightwood bicycle hearse caught the attention of onlookers, some of whom were curious but not all of whom were persuaded.

Elyes Meziou, 49, stated, "It's extremely innovative," but he wouldn't want it for his own burial.

There are already "Corbyiclettes" like this in Denmark and the United States. Her version, however, is two meters long and equipped with electric assistance, allowing it to navigate more difficult terrain.