AI-powered robotic arm collaborates with artists to create art

The FRIDA robot (the Framework and Robotics Initiative for Developing Arts) can create unique paintings using photographs, human inputs, or even music. The final result is somewhat a resemblance to a basic finger painting. While most AI bots do not have physical robot correspondence, FRIDA does.

Making decisions in Real-time

Contrary to similar bots, FRIDA analyzes its brushwork in real time and makes adjustments accordingly. Ph.D. student at Carnegie Mellon University Peter Schaldenbrand said, "FRIDA is a robotic painting system, but FRIDA is not an artist." He added, "FRIDA is not generating the ideas to communicate. FRIDA is a system that an artist could collaborate with. The artist can specify high-level goals for FRIDA, and then FRIDA can execute them."

Researchers involved in FRIDA's creation said its art is "whimsical and impressionistic" while also appreciating its ability to "riff" on a mistake.

Frida is here to help, not replace

Fear not if you are an artist worried that this AI might throw you out of your job. A faculty member of the University, Jean Oh, said, "We want to really promote human creativity through FRIDA. For instance, I personally wanted to be an artist. Now, I can actually collaborate with FRIDA to express my ideas in painting."