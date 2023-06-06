From sand to solar panels: Unveiling the journey of solar panel manufacturing

2023. The world is striving to transition to more sustainable energy sources and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. As a result, renewable energy is becoming increasingly popular. In fact, international accounting firm BDO Global predicts that, by 2024, almost 33 percent of the world’s electricity will be produced from renewable sources.

Solar power, in particular, is one of the most promising clean energy options, and its use is growing rapidly worldwide. Some sources report that solar power now accounts for more than half of the new generating capacity in the US.

In this context, becoming more familiar with solar panels is relevant. One of the most surprising facts about them is that they are actually made of sand. But how does sand transform into solar panels?